Gemma Atkinson has no intention of returning to 'Hollyoaks'.

Gemma Atkinson has no intention of returning to Hollyoaks

The 40-year-old actress - who is engaged to 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional Gorka Marquez and has Mia, four, and 20-month-old son Thiago with him - found fame playing Lisa Hunter in the Channel 4 soap opera but cannot see herself making a comeback anytime soon because the schedule would be too much. in 2

She told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I love soaps but going back now wouldn't be realistic - your schedule can change at the drop of a hat."

Gemma first played the role of Lisa from 2001 until 2005 and made a brief return in 2022 but has also had a two-year stint in 'Emmerdale' from 2015 until 2017 and has also appeared in 'The Bill', 'Waterloo Road' and 'Casualty' over the course of her career.

These days, she works mostly as a radio presenter and influencer but started up the reality show 'Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens' with her fiance in 2023.

Gemma has previously admitted that she would "love" to return to acting and revisit her 'Hollyoaks' alter-ego because she "loved it at the time" but admitted that it just wouldn't work around her life as a mother.

She said during a fan Q+A on Instagram: "I wouldn't be able to commit to soaps long term again even though I loved it at the time.

"It changes day to day so with children it's difficult.

"Especially with Gorks being away from August. I need to work around them ideally, which [I can do] with my radio show that I also love, I can [say] any dramas or films though, with a start and end date, filming wise, I'd absolutely do."