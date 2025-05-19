Ray Winstone has revealed he starts shooting 'The Gentlemen' Season Two this week.

The 68-year-old actor is reprising his role as imprisoned cannabis dealer Bobby Glass in Guy Ritchie’s popular Netflix crime drama with the returning Theo James and Kaya Scodelario.

Speaking to iFL TV, Winstone spilled: “I’m looking forward to getting back into the graft.

“Bobby Glass is back. I’m still in the prison, still nicked, but that’s the best place for him.

“It’s nice because I can come in and out and that way my daughter runs the business. It’s a good dynamic.

"I’ve got three scripts. I think we’re moving into the legalisation of cannabis and all that stuff.

“To be honest, I haven’t seen the rest of the script so I don’t know where the journey goes. In a way, it’s a good thing. I don’t mind that with this, because some of it is all over the place.

“And then Guy edits it and puts it all together and it becomes a story. It kind of worked that way last time.”

'The Gentlemen' TV series is based on Guy's 2019 film of the same name.

But Ray has never watched the crime comedy film - which starred Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant, among others - because he didn't want his own performance to be influenced by that cast and story.

He said: "I’ll probably watch that after I finish.

“You want to bring your own mark to it."

Joining the cast of 'The Gentlemen' Series 2 is Hugh Bonneville who will be portraying a new crook.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Hugh's new character plays a pivotal role in the story that runs through the drama's second outing.

"It's a bit of a surprise to see someone in a gangster thriller who's used to playing wholesome figures in shows like 'Downton Abbey' and the 'Paddington' movies."

The first series of 'The Gentlemen' became one of Netflix's most-watched shows when it was released last year and the new instalment is set to be released on the streaming service in early 2026.

The first season saw Theo's character Eddie Horniman become the new Duke of Halstead after his father's death.

Unbeknown to him initially, he also inherits an illegal cannabis farm that is located underneath his family's estate and run by the ruthless Susie Glass (Scodelario) with her crime boss father Bobby Glass (Winstone).

Speaking about Season Two, Kaya said: "It’d be fun to see the business spread a bit more.

"How do they take it to the next level? They’re very adamant about not getting into the chop game, so how do they then continue to build the empire? Where does that take them? How does the new structure of the business work practically?"