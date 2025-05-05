Vicky Pattison's biggest fear is waking up one day and "everyone will realise [she's] nothing special" and her fame will "all just go away".

The 37-year-old TV personality found fame as a cast member on 'Geordie Shore' in 2011 and then went on to win 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2015, but even with multiple TV appearances under her belt, she still feels as if she has to "work harder" than most to sustain her success.

She explained to The Big Issue magazine: "One day, I'll wake up and everyone will realise I'm nothing special, and it'll all just go away, this life I really like.

"That keeps me awake at night.

"I know I'll never be the most talented person in the room, but I work harder, I'm on time, I learn everyone's name, I am polite, grateful."

'The Honesty Box' presenter also shared she is "terrified" about women's rights "declining slowly on an international scale" and "men in power becoming bolder and more powerful by the day".

Vicky admitted: "As a woman, I am terrified about our rights declining slowly on an international scale, period poverty, misogynistic men in power becoming bolder and more powerful by the day, medical misogyny, our right to autonomy and safe and accessible abortion being taken away.

"Unless you want to be a part of the problem, it's our duty to speak up."

The former 'Loose Women' star - who is the daughter of an alcoholic dad called John - previously explained in her 2022 Channel 4 documentary, 'Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me', that she thinks she has "a problem with drink, and I have abused it in the past".

And now, Vicky has admitted that# her dad's alcoholism caused her to feel "quite angry and lost" because she did not have the tools to "navigate what I was experiencing or feeling".

Vicky said: "I had a relatively normal childhood and good parents who tried their best, but being the child of an alcoholic had an effect on me.

"It resulted in a lot of trauma that I had to unpack as I grew up.

"But as a kid, without the tools to navigate what I was experiencing or feeling, it just left me feeling quite angry and lost."