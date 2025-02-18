Chloe Ferry needed therapy after going through depression.

Chloe Ferry needed therapy after going through depression

The 29-year-old reality star has admitted she hit “rock bottom” and "didn't want to be here" anymore and has been working with a therapist to learn to “love herself” again after struggling with insecurities about her appearance.

Speaking on the 'We Need To Talk' podcast, she told host Paul C Brunson: "I didn't want to be here. I've been seeing a therapist.

"I always doubt myself and look in the mirror and say I don’t look nice today. I’m very mean to myself and I need to give myself a break.

"I felt like I was going through depression.

"The main thing is I want to love myself again. I’ve been rock bottom where I’ve felt I didn’t want to be here, that’s how bottom I was.

"I get scared of going back to that mindset ... it was dark. I can’t go back to feeling like that."

The 'Geordie Shore' star has had a considerable amount of cosmetic surgery since she found fame on the MTV reality show almost a decade ago and feels as if she has "wasted" the last decade as she tried to navigate fame and the backlash that came with it.

She said: "Listen, I hold my hands up – I made a mistake. I got surgery because I was insecure and felt ugly. If I could turn back time, I wouldn’t have done it.

"Surgery is a dark hole. You always want more – but what is perfection? It doesn’t exist. I was trying so hard to make people like me and stop the nasty comments, but I lost myself along the way

"I’ve wasted my 20s chasing some girl I wasn’t born to be."