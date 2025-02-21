Marnie Simpson is pregnant.

Marnie Simpson is pregnant with baby number three

The 33-year-old reality star - who is best known for having appeared on the MTV series 'Geordie Shore' - is married to Casey Johnson and already has Rox five, and two-year-old Oax but took to social media on Friday (21.02.25) to reveal that they are expecting again.

Alongside a video montage of the first scan, she wrote on Instagram: "Here we go again …"

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star was inundated with comments from fellow famous faces, including the likes of 'TOWIE' legend Lauren Goodger.

She wrote: "Oh my god!!! Congratulations darling"

Her 'Geordie Shore' co-star Chloe Ferry wrote: "So so happy for yous [heart eyes emoji] love you so much congratulations" whilst 'Britain's Got Talent' impressionist Francine Lewis said "Congratulations " and left three heart emojis.

Before the arrival of her second baby, Marnie discovered she was expecting whilst she was filming a TV show.

She said: "I was filming a TV show in September and we planned on trying after that. But during filming I had really weird symptoms.

"I constantly felt sick, my gums were bleeding and I felt dizzy, but I just put it down to it being an activity-based show and the fact it was 17-hour days.

"When I was away filming I was messaging Casey and I told him I felt really sick and my boobs were really hurting. I said it could be because I was running around and my muscles hadn’t been used in that way before, but Casey said he thought I was pregnant.

"While we were doing that show I also did a bungee jump! Everyone had to do a medical beforehand and when they took my blood pressure it was really low. My blood pressure has never been low so that was a red flag.

"I told Casey and he said, 'You’re definitely pregnant!' So as soon as I got back that night I did a pregnancy test and it came up with 'Pregnant' straight away. We just laughed!"