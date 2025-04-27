Georgia Harrison is pregnant.

The former 'Love Island' star is expecting her first child with partner Jack Stacey, 33, and even though they have only been together for 10 months, she insisted it isn't "too soon"for them to have a baby because they have such a "strong" relationship.

Georgia, 30, told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “When you know, you know. I know it’s cringey but that’s definitely how we feel. Anyone who knows us knows how strong we are, and how happy we make each other.

“We both definitely wanted children, and while some may say it feels too soon, we know that this is amazing news and we couldn’t be happier.

“We’ve both lived so much already, partied to a point that is probably concerning, and done everything fun you could possibly do. If we’re lucky enough to be able to have kids, why not have them sooner rather than later?”

Georgia met Jack through a dating app, but had been sceptical about her chances of finding love online.

She laughed: “But if you don’t go to the interview, you’re not going to get the job are you?

“I was thinking, I’m nearing 30 now, I really want to make an effort to meet someone. I’d never been on a dating app before and I set up a few dates that week, and a few the week after, and Jack happened to be the first.

“Luckily he hadn’t watched any of my previous shows or he might not have turned up. I cancelled the other dates after that. Jack’s always said things like, ‘I’m not going anywhere’, but I was quite -pessimistic about love in general.”

The former 'Celebrity SAS' winner and her partner had planned to buy a home together in London this year but are now living in Essex so Georgia can get support from her mum.

She said: We were basically living out of suitcases, which was getting a bit stressful for us, so we were trying to work out where we wanted to be, together.

“I’d just put my flat on the market but as soon as I found out I was pregnant I knew I needed to be in Essex, at least for a while..

“Mum has watched me go through everything. She’s always reassured me everything would be okay and I’d meet someone and get my happy ending.

“So I think seeing me at this stage is such a relief for her. She’s always said that when you’re a parent, you’re only as happy as your unhappiest child, so this is an amazing positive stage in her life, too.”

Georgia is now known for her documentary work and lobbying the government after being a victim of revenge porn and she's admitted expecting a baby has given her a new drive.

She said: “I initially thought of my little sisters and brother when I was campaigning – hoping to make things different for them. Now, I have this whole new drive – I want the world to be a better place because I’m bringing my own child into it.”