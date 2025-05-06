Georgia Harrison is striving to change the world for the better after announcing that she is pregnant.

The former 'Love Island' star revealed recently that she is expecting her first child with her partner Jack Stacey and explained that she wants to make the world a better environment for her unborn baby to grow up in by continuing her campaigning on the issue of revenge porn.

Georgia told OK! magazine: "I initially thought of my little sisters and brother when I was campaigning – hoping to make things different for them. Now, I have this whole new drive – I want the world to be a better place because I'm bringing my own child into it."

The 30-year-old star only met Jack, 33, on a dating app last summer and described her pregnancy as a "beautiful surprise".

Georgia said: "We both definitely wanted children, but we didn't quite plan on it this soon, we might've tried to have a fun summer beforehand! But once we'd taken it in, we realised this was the right time.

"It's amazing to have the gift of being pregnant. So many people struggle for a long time and for some, that dream never comes true. So, we look at the fact that it's come earlier than expected as a total blessing."

Georgia was a victim of revenge porn after her former partner shared a private video of the pair on the internet without her consent and she explained that she was hesitant before starting her relationship with City worker Jack.

The 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' star explained: "If you don't go to the interview, you're not going to get the job, are you?

"I was thinking, 'I'm nearly 30, I really want to make an effort to meet someone.' But I was quite pessimistic about love in general.

"It took me a while to really believe that someone could treat me so well, but Jack did. Now here we are, living together and about to have a baby! I do believe the things I've experienced in my past were meant to lead me to where I am now."

Georgia was particularly emotional about telling her mother Nicola that she was expecting.

She said: "My mum has watched me go through everything.

"She's always reassured me that everything would be OK, that I'd meet someone and get my happy ending. So, seeing me at this stage is such a relief for her.

"She's always said that when you're a parent, you're only as happy as your unhappiest child, so this is an amazing, positive stage in her life, too."