Gethin Jones was banned from Hinge after hundreds of women reported him for "catfishing".

Gethin Jones has had rotten luck on dating apps

The 46-year-old BBC presenter recently signed up to the popular dating app in his search for love, but he hasn't had the smoothest experience after women on the platform refused to believe he was the real deal.

Appearing on the 'Restless Natives' podcast, he said: "A couple of weeks ago I was kicked off Hinge twice in eight hours for violating the Code of Conduct.

"Three hundred women had reported me for catfishing.

"It was that moment when you have to write to Hinge, on a Thursday night, all alone, 'Dear Hinge, it’s Gethin here, 46, I just want to get my money back because it’s not really working for me', eating some cereal because there’s nothing in the fridge.

"That’s when I’m like, 'What am I doing with my life?' "

Just two years ago, Gethin - who previously hosted 'Blue Peter' and joined 'Morning Live' in 2020 - played down the idea of exploring online dating.

He told the Daily Express newspaper: "I've never done an online app, it’s such a shame. I’ve got the perfect photos for an online profile but I’ve never done it.

"I went on [celebrity dating app] Raya for a week. What a joke that was. I don’t even know how I ended up on there.

"I think my mate put me on it during lockdown because he said I needed to get out more."

Gethin previously dated Katherine Jenkins from 2007 to 2011, just months after they get engaged.

A few years after their breakup, he revealed he was still hoping to get married and raise a family.

He told the MailOnline at the time: "All I want to do now is meet someone, get married, have a big family, be a good father.

"I have never made any secret of that but the problem is finding someone.

"I started going to yoga classes as I thought that would be a good place to meet girls, but it is hard to chat to someone when you are balancing upside down.

"I had thought I’d be married by now - I was engaged, so obviously I thought that’s where it was heading - but I can’t force the issue. If it’s not meant to be, it won’t happen."