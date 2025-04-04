Mo Gilligan credits 'The Lateish Show' for changing his career.

Mo Gilligan thinks The Lateish Show 'left a mark on society'

The 37-year-old comedian's late-night chat show was cancelled by Channel 4 after four series in 2023, but the star has no complaints about the decision as the programme was transformative for his life.

Mo told the i newspaper: "If a show doesn't get renewed, for whatever reasons, that's just part of the business, you know?

"'The Lateish Show' changed my life. I was able to put out a show that felt authentically like myself, interview guests that I'd only seen on screen and have a packed audience every week."

'The Masked Singer' judge continued: "Having Michael McIntyre and Ashley Walters do a funny 'Top Boy' sketch, merging different genres of entertainment – I don't think stuff like that's ever going to happen again.

"It left a mark on society, and it was able to launch my career in some ways. So I can never sit there and be like, 'No, I want it to come back, it wasn't fair', and throw my toys out the pram. I've been able to do a world tour off the back of it."

Mo has the same philosophy about his BBC game show 'That's My Jam' – which was cancelled after just one series in 2023 – as he was grateful to front a TV programme that was filmed in Los Angeles.

He said: "The fact that I've done a show that was filmed for the BBC in the US? If I die now, I'll die a happy man.

"Listen, I used to film videos on the balcony of my mum's house in south-east London, so to do one series? I'm all right."

Mo has spent most of the past year traversing the globe for his 'In The Moment' tour and is embracing the chance to do some gardening chores back at home in London.

He said: "Last year was very intense – going back and forth to the States and taking the tour to Dubai.

"Now, I really value the time I get to spend on small things. I'm lucky enough to have a garden – in London, that's a luxury – and yesterday, when the sun came out, I just wanted to sweep up, cut a few hedges and put the leaves away."