'Gladiators' is going on tour.

The hit BBC Saturday night game show - which sees members of the public take on some of the country's strongest individuals in physical challenges - will be hitting the road in November with 'Gladiators Live'.

Fan favourites, including Team GB sprinter Nitro (Harry Aikines-Aryeetey), CrossFit athlete and weightlifter Sabre (Sheli McCoy) and Team GB bobsleigh athlete Fire (Montell Douglas), will be battling contestants in arenas - transformed into a "gladiatorial battleground" - up and down the country, in places such as Liverpool, Manchester and London.

A spokesperson is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "The live show will be a spectacular, high-octane show with all the fan-favourite events.

"It will feature fast-paced entertainment.

"With purpose-built sets crafted to immerse audiences and state-of-the-art lighting that transforms the arena into a gladiatorial battleground, this is a live experience like no other."

The two-hour live spectacular will begin in Liverpool's M+S Bank Arena on November 1 and end on November 2, before it makes its way down to Manchester's AO Arena on November 22 and will stay there until November 23.

It will then head to OVO Arena Wembley on November 29 and will be there until November 30.

The tour will go to its final destination, Birmingham's BP Pulse Live on December 13 and will conclude on December 14.

Fans will have the chance to enjoy exclusive meet-and-greets with the Gladiators, photo opportunities with iconic props from the show as well as VIP pre-show packages with floor access to personally explore the set.

Exclusive memorabilia including Gladiators stat-card lanyards and digital photo packages will be available for fans to relive their experience long after the final performance.

Tickets will be available at various price points, ensuring the show is accessible to all.

'Gladiators Live' tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday April 17 on livenation.co.uk.