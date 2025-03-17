‘Gladiators’ Hammer wants to get a tattoo to mark his appearance on the show.

Tom 'Hammer' Wilson is a new Gladiator for the BBC One show's second series

The 33-year-old TV star has got "hundreds" of different forms of the body art on him, and as some have a meaning behind them, he thinks it is right to go get inked again to celebrate his place on the hit BBC One Saturday night game show.

Hammer - whose real name is Tom Wilson - is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's HotTV column as saying: "I have one on my hand about my grandad. I've got some family stuff on my left arm.

"I will 100 per cent get a 'Gladiators' one. I'm sizing up space.

"I'm surprised I haven't got it already.

"I think I'll get a Hammer logo."

The 2024 British Indoor Rowing Championships gold medallist joins 24-year-old champion powerlifter Cyclone - whose real name is Lystus Ebosele - as the two new Gladiators for series two.

Speaking about seeing the set at the Utilita Arena Sheffield for the first time, the "hard-hitting character" said: "It didn’t feel real at first but quickly it felt right.

"I remembered why I was there. I’m a Gladiator and it was my time to shine."

When asked how he physically prepares for the show, he said: "I prepare by taking my state of readiness to the very edge, channelling my energy into the next task ahead.

"I also always think about not letting the people around me down."

Hammer added: "I’m a surprise. I’m here to stop contenders. I mean business."

'Gladiators' was a mainstay on British screens in the late 1990s, and was then revived in 2024 with father-and-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh at the helm.