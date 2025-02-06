Former 'Gladiators' star Diane Youdale attacked her ex-wife Zoe Gilbert by pressing on her chest "three times firmly", but claims she was "hoodwinked" by her former partner.

Former Gladiators star Diane Youdale 'snapped' and attacked ex after 'feeling suicidal' during marriage

The 54-year-old counsellor and exercise coach - who was known as Jet on the popular 90s show - has told how the pair's former relationship turned violent and she "snapped" one day, after allegedly being "absolutely played" by Zoe, who she claims "never loved" her.

Diane also claims she felt "suicidal" after Zoe "pushed [her] to the limit".

She told MailOnline: "Eventually, I snapped. She fell over the back of the sofa. I pressed on her chest three times firmly and I said, 'stop this now.'

"I can't remember what happened then. The next thing I knew I was being led out by the police.

"The living room was an absolute mess, there was coffee up the walls, writing all over the walls. She is claiming that I did all that, but I didn't. I'm unsure what level of amnesia I must have had to block it out.

"I felt suicidal. She pushed me to the limit to suddenly make me the baddie, which is as clear as day now. She took pictures of her injuries, none of which I inflicted.

"She has claimed I picked her up at the top of the stairs and threw her down but if anything, I have a disc rupture."

Following the 2023 incident, police arrived at their home and Diane was spoken to, but she was not arrested.

Diane - who stopped drinking in July last year after developing a reliance on alcohol during her time with Zoe - also alleges her ex "baited" her and claims Zoe wants to "bring me down and dance on my grave".

She added: "She never loved me... I was hoodwinked.

"I was bait, I feel baited, I feel like I was chased by a wolf. I was absolutely played and now she's trying to make herself famous because of it.

"I am sickened to the core by her allegations. She wants to bring me down and dance on my grave."

The teacher previously told how she approached Diane in a Tesco car park, because she thought the TV star was "the most beautiful woman I’d seen".

Initially, she didn't realise that Diane was Jet from 'Gladiators'.

However, Diane now believes the moment was premeditated, and, on reflection, she has described it as "creepy and weird".

She added: "Our meeting wasn't by chance. She even stuttered on my surname.

"It was then I had a little alarm bell, but I was so flattered after being approached in a supermarket and to be asked out on a date.

"But the research had been done. She knew my past relationships. It was creepy and weird.

"This had been contrived from the beginning by her, she knew where I would be in the supermarket and what time. I was naïve as hell."

Zoe hasn't commented on Diane's latest claims, but she recently hit back at allegations that she was jealous of Diane's exes.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I was continually lied to about these exes. I only found out about them when it came out in the press.

"I was upset because she hadn't been truthful throughout the relationship. I had to find out about these previous partners in the papers."

After their supermarket meet, Diane went on to pop the question to Zoe in her kitchen, when they had been together four months.

In a joint interview on ITV's 'Lorraine' in August 2023, the Jet star said: "I asked four months in. It was boring - we were in the kitchen with a glass of wine. I just said shall we do this? I think if you know you know."

Zoe also admitted during the chat that she used to fancy Jet when she watched the show in the 90s.

She said: "I did have a crush on you, like everybody else."

Diane confirmed in July 2023 that the pair had married in secret, telling Closer magazine: "We're married! We kept it very, very quiet. Literally nine people on the planet knew."