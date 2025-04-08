Zack George – known to fans as Steel from the hit BBC hit show ‘Gladiators’ – has revealed his newborn son Leo has passed away.

The athlete’s baby boy was born prematurely at just 23 weeks, weighing only 1lb 8oz, and Zack, 34, who rose to fame as Steel, first shared the heart-wrenching news on Saturday (05.04.25) Leo had arrived early and was “tiny, fragile, and fighting” – before announcing on Tuesday (08.04.25) the newborn had died.

Zack’s wife, Samantha, also 34, went into premature labor in March.

Zack posted a tribute to Leo on Instagram on Tuesday after he passed away, saying: “Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left. Leo…… you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you.

“Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love. Thank you for letting us know that YOU had had enough of this fight.”

Zack’s words sparked an outpouring of support online.

‘Gladiators’ contestant Joey Fishburn said: “Can’t imagine your heartache, wishing you and your family nothing but love and peace throughout this time!”

Montell Douglas, who appears as Fire in the show, added: “RIP baby Leo. Thoughts and prayers are with both of you.”

In a previous update shared on Sunday (06.04.25), Samantha posted a poignant picture of Leo's tiny hand resting on her finger.

She thanked fans for their encouraging messages about premature birth, which provided her and Zack with hope during their darkest days.

The couple had shared their excitement in a post on Saturday about their baby’s arrival, saying, “You should still be tucked up inside mummy’s tummy but instead you entered the world on the 26th March 2025 at just 23 weeks.”

Zack and Samantha, who married in September 2024, are also parents to daughter Ivy, who is 23 months old.

The ‘Gladiators’ star, who has previously spoken about his fitness transformation, shared their excitement over their growing family in a post earlier this year, in which he said: “Ivy is very excited to have a new friend very soon.”