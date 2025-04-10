Gloria Hunniford says the death of her daughter Caron Keating has had the "deepest, deepest impact" on her.

The 85-year-old broadcaster lost Caron when she died in 2004 at the age of 41 following a battle with cancer and Gloria admitted that she just wants to "give something back" with her participating in an upcoming 'Greart British Bake Off' special for Stand Up to Cancer.

She told The Daily Mirror: "Unfortunately, I lost my daughter to cancer. To lose a child is the worst thing that can happen to you.

"Losing a child is the worst thing that can happen to any woman because you can’t carry a baby for nine months, give birth to that baby, love that baby for whatever length of time without it having the deepest, deepest impact. It’s so tragic when you lose that child.

"So giving something back has a wonderful mending process because you are giving back in the name of the person you loved, who you do love, and have lost. It’s very prevalent in my mind, and in my actions all the time. "

The 'Loose Women' star - who also set up The Caron Keating Foundation was set up in her memory along with Caron's brothers Michael and Paul - finds it "healing" to do something "positive" amid her grief, and remembered former 'Blue Peter' presenter Caron as a "very special girl" more than 20 years on from her daht.

She said: "When you do something positive against something so deeply negative, it’s very healing. She was a very special girl, with a great sense of humour. She was the woman in this world that I loved talking to the most."

Gloria will be seen on the programme alongside 'Ghosts' actor Jim Howick, comedian Jamali Maddix and model Ellie Goldstein, and when judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith task the contents with a cake themed upon the "best-kept secret", Gloria decided to dedicate her effort to her late father.

In a clip from the show, she explains: "My dad, although he was a newspaper man by day, was a magician by night. He was a member of the magic circle - you’re never, ever supposed to tell how the tricks are done.

"I’m trying to do my dad justice, I think he’d love to look down and think ‘oh my gosh, you’re doing that in my memory."

'The Great Celebrity Bake Off: SU2C' airs on Sunday Channel 4, 13 March at 7.40pm