Former 'Gogglebox' star Joe Baggs unveiled Marie Curie's 'The Art of Care' 3D artwork to launch Purchase for Marie Curie Nurses, the charity’s new campaign with Superdrug.

Marie Curie nurse Lynn Devine and Joe Baggs unveil The Art of Care artwork

Baggs - whose family has suffered with terminal illness – joined Marie Curie nurse Lynn Devine at Westfield Stratford in London to reveal the powerful piece of art which depicts a healthcare assistant caring for a patient nearing the end of their life.

The poignant piece is made up of the items that a new poll of 40 Marie Curie nurses say make the biggest difference at the end of life – from care products like lotions and hand cream to a blanket and radio to symbolise the importance of music.

Lip balm came top with 90 per cent of those involved agreeing it makes a huge difference, with other items including tissues (85 per cent), moisturiser (75 per cent), towels (55 per cent) and sleep spray (30 per cent).

The artwork also features pillows (68 per cent) – a nod to the importance of making patients comfortable – and a radio (55 per cent) to signify how vital music can be at the end of life. Home comforts such as slippers (38 per cent), a favourite book (33 per cent), and a mug of tea (28 per cent) are also included.

The poll found that personal care continues to matter hugely to patients at the end of life, to give them a sense of normality. Hair washes are requested most often (93 per cent), as well as applying moisturiser (83 per cent), nail care (60 per cent), hair styling and brushing (65 per cent) and having their make-up done (20 per cent) – all of which is reflected in the artwork.

'The Art of Care' was specifically created to launch Superdrug’s Purchase for Marie Curie Nurses fundraising campaign, which aims to raise £200,000 for the end of life charity.

Proceeds from a huge range of selected products sold across Superdrug stores and online will be donated and pay for up to 8,000 hours of expert end of life nursing care.

The campaign is the latest in Marie Curie and Superdrug’s long-standing partnership, which recently hit the fundraising milestone of £14 million in 12 years.

The artwork took 30 days to make and features over 1,800 products available to buy at Superdrug. The artwork can be seen in Westfield Stratford now until Sunday 27 April.

Baggs - who joined the Channel 4 TV review show along with his brother George, mum Lisa and dad Terry in 2020 - said: "I’m so happy to help launch the Marie Curie and Superdrug Art of Care installation.

"It’s such a powerful reminder of the incredible work Marie Curie nursing teams do every single day. Seeing everyday products come together to create something so beautiful really brings home how much care goes into even the smallest moments.

"As someone who has experienced the impact of terminal illness’ first-hand, I know how vital it is, and I hope this installation inspires more people to donate to help continue and support the amazing work being done. Big love to Marie Curie and Superdrug for making it happen!”

Marie Curie Clinical Nurse Manager Lynn Devine said: “Care really is an art, and it’s the little things that can make all the difference at the end of life. What’s wonderful about this artwork is it lets us tell the story of that end of life care, and all the many different aspects that it can involve – anything from brushing someone’s hair and wrapping them up in a warm blanket to playing their favourite song or using a sleep spray to help them nod off.

“It’s so important that people get the right support at the end of life, and I hope this installation helps the public to understand all that that entails a little more.”

Megan Potter, Trading Director at Superdrug added: “Support for end of life care is crucial, so seeing how many great brands are participating in this year’s campaign is fantastic. We hope our customers get behind this cause when visiting their local store or shopping online."

The Purchase for Marie Curie Nurses campaign is on now until 20 May, with proceeds from selected Superdrug products going towards Marie Curie’s nursing services.

Head down to Superdrug or shop online this month to pick up a product and support the charity.

For more information visit www.superdrug.com/mariecurie