'Not Going Out' has been recommissioned for a 15th series in 2026.

Lee Mack is returning for more Not Going Out in 2026

The long running BBC sitcom - which stars creator Lee Mack alongside Sally Bretton as married couple Lee and Lucy - is set to return next month for its 14th season, but bosses have already confirmed another six-episode run for next year.

Lee said in a statement: "I am delighted that the BBC are once again showing such great support for studio sitcom.

"It's a genre I've always loved and to be able to be part of it myself for so many years is both a privilege and an excuse not to have to shop, as I always take the underpants they give me home."

And BBC's director of comedy Jon Petrie added: "'Not Going Out' is in rude health as it passes its centenary episode, and that’s due to the incredible creativity of Lee Mack, who has the most amazing ability to pack a show full of jokes.

"We’re excited for audiences to find out what the new chapter looks like for Lee and Lucy.”

The programme is now the UK's longest running sitcom currently on air, as well as the UK's all-time second longest running prime time sitcom in terms of series, behind 'Last of the Summer Wine'.

The upcoming run will see a time jump for Lee and Lucy, as well as a slight change in format with the action for each episode taking place in a 30-minute window.

The synopsis reads: "Series 14 now rolls the story on several years again, with the couple moving away from their suburban 'empty nest' and finding plenty of time to focus on each other... what could possibly go wrong? (Spoiler: quite a lot!)."

Specific broadcast dates for the 14th and 15th series are yet to be officially announced.

However, details and episode titles have been revealed for the upcoming run next month, including 'House Move' when Lee "asks to use the loo, causing unwanted tension with the vendor", 'Doll' when he opens a box from the tip "to reveal a sex doll" and a holiday gone wrong in 'Campervan'.

In 'Oasis', the couple "start to blame in each other" as they miss out on tickets for the band's reunion show, 'Dragon Castle' sees them "on the set of a famous TV mini-series', and 'Hotel Room' features Lee trying to "take advantage of all the hotel's complimentary services".