Vogue Williams took a swipe at Molly-Mae Hague by joking she is going to "plan a break up" to win a National Television Award.

The 39-year-old TV presenter - who is married to former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews - took aim at the former Love Island star, after her documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, which documented her life after her split from boxer Tommy Fury, scooped the Authored Documentary gong at Wednesday night's (10.09.25) NTAs.

Vogue was a correspondent for ITV show Lorraine at the spectacle, and she appeared on the morning show on Thursday (11.09.25) to discuss the evening's events.

On the show, Lorraine said to Vogue: "Molly-Mae won for her documentary, up against some extraordinary entries, and there was one of those [gasp] in the room wasn't there?"

Vogue then joked: "I think ... well, first of all, I'm going to plan a break up because then I'm going to win an NTA myself."

She added: "Yeah, there were quite a few shocked faces in the room because she was up against Rob Burrow, Freddie Flintoff, Amy Dowden, incredible documentaries.

"I think there were a few shocked faces in the audience, but she did pay tribute to Rob Burrow in her acceptance speech."

Molly-Mae's documentary beat off competition from Rob's There's Only One Rob Burrow, Strictly pro dancer Amy Dowden's Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, former cricketer Freddie Flintoff's Disney+ programme Flintoff, and boy band Boyzone's documentary Boyzone: No Matter What.

In her acceptance speech, Molly-Mae admitted it was "an honour" to be nominated for the prize, and she dedicated the accolade to late rugby league player Rob, who lost his battle with MND last year, aged 41.

She told the NTAs audience: "I think, as you guys saw, we were up against some seriously inspirational people in this category.

"To Lindsay, Rob Burrow's wife and his children, his story was far more inspirational than mine could ever be.

"It was just incredible and touched me in more ways than I can explain. This one's for you Rob, and to the other inspirational people in this category."