James Bye will tread the boards in play 'Death Comes to Pemberley' - his first role following his 'EastEnders' exit.

James Bye's first post-EastEnders role revealed

The 41-year-old star departed the BBC One soap in Thursday night's (20.02.25) live episode - which marked the show's 40th anniversary - when his character Martin Fowler was killed off, and James will be turning his hand to the stage role of Mr Darcy next.

James - who first appeared as Martin in 2014 - told WhatsOnStage: "After a decade of gritty storylines it’s going to be quite a switch to put on period clothes as one of literature’s romantic leading men, but I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin."

The ex-‘EastEnders’ star will be joined by Jamie-Rose Duke, who will portray Elizabeth Darcy; Celia Cruwys-Finnigan as Georgina Darcy; Sean Rigby as Colonel Fitzwilliam; and Paul Jerricho will take on the role of Mr Bidwell.

Mogali Masuku, Sam Woodhams, and David Osmond will also feature in the production.

'Death Comes to Pemberley' sees Elizabeth and Darcy's lives turned upside down by a shock death.

Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff have adapted 'Death Comes to Pemberley' - PD James' sequel to 'Pride and Prejudice' - for the stage, and the production will open at the Mill at Sonning from 1 May to 28 June, before embarking on a UK tour.

Afterwards, the production will head to Theatre Royal Windsor from 22 to 26 July, Cardiff New Theatre from 29 July to 2 August, Bath Theatre Royal from 5 to 9 August, Guildford Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from 12 to 16 August, Bromley Churchill Theatre from 19 to 23 August, Wycombe Swan from 26 to 30 August, Brighton Theatre Royal from 2 to 6 September, and Richmond Theatre from 9 to 13 September.