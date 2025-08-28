Charlotte Hawkins struggled to breathe during the COVID-19 crisis.

The 50-year-old journalist was "almost hyperventilating" and was later "always breathless" because the pandemic was a continuous breaking news story.

Charlotte - who had a long-form version of the COVID-19 virus, which caused her to experience exhaustion, brain fog and leg numbness and pain - told the new issue of Woman and Home magazine: "During COVID-19, I had real difficulty with my breathing.

"Because it was an ongoing breaking news story, it felt like I was constantly on high alert. I was almost hyperventilating the whole time.

"Without realising, I'd got into a pattern of really shallow breathing, so I was always breathless."

The anchor of ITV's Good Morning Britain sought breathing physio, which taught her how to breathe properly.

Charlotte continued: "I had breathing physio, which showed me the power of breathing properly and slowly, and doing breathing exercises.

"I now try to do that as much as I can because it has a big impact."

Elsewhere in the broadcaster's magazine interview, Charlotte shared that she recently taught her 10-year-old daughter, Ella Rose - who she has with her 51-year-old husband, businessman Mark Herbert - about puberty.

Charlotte - who wanted to tell Ella Rose about the process, in which a child's body matures into an adult body capable of sexual reproduction, at a young age - explained: "In a world where there's so much misinformation, it's important to have an open and honest relationship with your children.

"I wanted to talk to Ella Rose about puberty before she heard a distorted version in the playground and got freaked out.

"Last year, I got a book and said, 'We're going to read bits, chat about it, and if you've got any questions, we can talk about it.'"

When Ella Rose learnt how a baby is made, she looked at Charlotte with "horror".

Charlotte continued: "It was all going really well, then she said, 'How's a baby made?'

"I stuck to the biological terms and was very matter-of-fact about it, and she looked at me with horror and said, 'I'm not doing that.'

"Now she's apparently going to adopt. I don't know whether that's a successful birds and bees chat or not!"