Charlotte Hawkins is writing her first book

The ITV presenter is celebrating her 50th birthday on Friday (16.05.25) and revealed on Instagram how she is planning to make her "childhood dream a reality" by penning a first novel to mark the milestone.

Charlotte captioned an Instagram post: "So... my big birthday is just a day away now on Friday (eek!) which seemed like the perfect time to take a few days out and spend some time focusing on something I've been wanting to do for ages... write!

"Ever since I was a child obsessively reading and creating my own stories, it's long been a dream to write my own book. With 50 years on this earth fast approaching it felt like the right time to try to make that childhood dream a reality – so I've been on a writing retreat organised by the brilliant @rosiejnixon.

"It's covered writing skills by @jilldawsonauthor, offered an agent's perspective with @jen_savill, and the author's view from @jessicabullnovelist as well as Rosie herself. All set at the glorious @Iainston_house, in Jane Austen's Hampshire, just the perfect location to write.

"It's allowed me to find the joy of being a writer with a really special group of people – big thanks to you all.

"Plus we squeezed in a cookery course as well as a walk down the most gorgeous avenue of lime trees!"

The broadcaster added: "I'm so excited to actually have the beginnings of a book... now time to build on it.

"Hopefully turning 50 could be the year of the book... wish me luck!!!"

Charlotte has presented 'Good Morning Britain' since the programme's launch in 2014 and she previously explained that she "had to work twice as hard" to prove herself as a woman on TV after beginning her career as an ITN broadcaster in 1999.

She said: "As a young female presenter, I felt I had to work twice as hard to prove myself.

"Starting out, I got the impression that, as a young woman, I couldn't give people any reason to doubt me, whether that was getting something factually wrong or asking a silly question."