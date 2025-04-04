Mia Collins has admitted that she was shocked to be fired from 'The Apprentice'.

The 26-year-old meal prep entrepreneur - who narrowly missed out on reaching the final five in the BBC reality show - was fired in Thursday's (03.04.25) episode after she suggested during a fashion challenge that her team design a crop top and skirt for men and admits that she was inconsolable after Lord Sugar wielded the axe.

Mia is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "I’d proven I was a good candidate. I took comfort in how well things had gone. I thought I’d be in the final five candidates. When I was fired it was a shock. I thought I was a strong candidate.

"The second the cameras were off, I got very upset. I’ve got no shame in admitting that.

"I had a cry. It was tough. I feel like I’ve let all the people who supported me down.

"Once I got home, I booked to go to Dubai. I wanted to come to terms with it somewhere sunny."

However, Mia - who was fired along with work-wear brand owner Liam Snellin - noted that she is grateful for her experience and learnt so much about herself during the process.

She told Gloucestershire Live: "Despite not getting to the final five, I feel like I've won because I've learned so much about myself. I've had such amazing support and I got a compliment from Lord Sugar, it's not all bad."

When asked whether she thinks she would have stayed on the show if there wasn't a double firing, she said: "It really depends on who you're against because Jordan and Anisa had existing businesses, and at the point of task 10, they consider your business plans and your actual businesses. Obviously, I'm up against people that are running their business now. So, I think it depends on who you're up against. Anisa has a good understanding of how to articulate herself, and Jordan is an amazing communicator. That's my first time fighting for my life in the boardroom."

The double firing leaves Amber-Rose Badrudin, Anisa Khan, Chisola Chitambala, Dean Franklin and Jordan Dargan in the final five fighting for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar and becoming his business partner.