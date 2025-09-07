Grace Dent and Anna Haugh set for MasterChef

Grace Dent and Anna Haugh are set to replace Gregg Wallace and John Torode on MasterChef.

Food critic Grace, 51, and chef Anna, 44, will take over from the disgraced judges on the Channel 4 show.

A source told The Sun: “It’s really exciting that two women are judging the show, especially as, historically, it’s been dominated by men, but coming to the decision hasn’t been easy.

"Grace and Anna have brilliant chemistry. They know it’s a big responsibility and can’t wait to deliver for the fans.”

Gregg and John, both 60, had worked on the show since 2005 but were axed over inappropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, TV host and chef Matt Tebbutt has been announced as Gregg’s replacement on the next series of MasterChef: The Professionals, working alongside Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing.

Matt said: “It’s an absolute honour to be working alongside these two titans of the food world. Their knowledge and uncompromising attitude is now the stuff of legend and I look forward to them taking me under their wing and seeing the chefs get off to a flying start in the competition!”

Marcus added: “I’m really looking forward to working with Matt and his experience, both on screen and in the industry, speaks for itself. This show is all about showcasing and celebrating the best up and coming talent emerging from our country’s professional kitchens and Matt, Monica and I will be expecting the highest standards from our chefs this year. I can’t wait for what will be a fantastic next series.”

And, Monica said: “To have Matt join us is really exciting. Seeing what skills our contestants showcase and tasting their culinary creations is always a delight - Marcus and I look forward to welcoming Matt to the MasterChef studios and discovering our next champion.”