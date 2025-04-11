Graham Norton is set to appear in 'Doctor Who'.

The Eurovision commentator will feature in the new series of the beloved BBC sci-fi show in an episode that follows the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) as they travel to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest – where planets from across the universe vie for the top prize.

Graham, 62, joins the ensemble cast for the upcoming episode – which will air on the same day as the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 17 May – alongside stars of stage and screen including Freddie Fox, Rylan Clark, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou and Miriam-Teak Lee.

'Doctor Who' showrunner Russell T Davies said: "There's no song contest without the great man himself, and it was an honour to welcome Graham Norton to our studios in Cardiff. And it's not just a cameo, he has a whole plot twist all to himself! This is the wildest episode of all, and we're lucky to have Graham adding to the mayhem."

Rylan's appearance in the episode was confirmed when a trailer for the new series of 'Doctor Who' – which begins on Saturday (12.04.25) – aired last month and the star spoke of his pride at getting to appear in a programme that he has always loved.

The 36-year-old broadcaster said: "As a massive Whovian, getting the call to be in 'Doctor Who' was a call I've always dreamed of getting.

"This episode is all my favourite things about the show with an added song contest set in space. It really is a dream come true. I can't wait for everyone to see it. It is going to be out of this world."

Sci-fi author Juno Dawson penned the script for the episode, which will be the most "expensive" in the series' 62-year history, and described it as "ridiculous".

She said: "It’s the most ridiculous episode they’ve ever done - and the most expensive.

"I got to write the Doctor. I got to write Belinda. There’s no limit to the imagination on the show. I think it’s the best show ever made. Just you wait. This episode is mahoosive."