The Channel 4 show will be returning to screens next month, and the latest batch of bakers hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith have been unveiled.

First up is Senior systems architect Aaron. The 38-year-old Londoner dubs himself the "King of Hobbies", as on top of baking, he is also interested in weightlifting, language studies, studying for a Master’s degree in computer science and creating his own alcohol.

Software engineer Iain, a 29-year-old Belfast resident, is a music aficionado who loves recreating his favourite album covers on his sourdough loaves.

Iain admitted he was in "sheer disbelief" when he got the call inviting him onto the Great British Bake Off, and initially thought it was a "prank".

He said in a statement: "When I got the call to confirm my place I was in sheer disbelief, I had no idea it would actually happen.

"I thought it was a prank at first, I got a call a few minutes after being told and I thought they were going to tell me they made a mistake and I wasn’t actually on the show!"

Jessika, 32, will be the Great British Bake Off’s first-ever drag king, and is also a passionate skater and gymnast.

The London-based service designer revealed that she was at a friend’s house when she got the call to appear on the programme.

She said: "Seeing the big white tent for the first time was so weird.

"I’ve watched the show for years, and entertained the idea that, potentially, maybe, one day, this girl could quite possibly bake up a storm for the judges.

"But it didn’t really hit me until I was standing at my workstation, apron on, looking around at the other bakers and thinking, ‘Welp, girl, you made it!’"

The youngest contestant on this year’s Great British Bake Off is 23-year-old Jasmine, an Edinburgh-born medical student who is completing her degree in London.

Jasmine revealed her baking has been inspired by her mum and aunties, and added she likes to use "classic flavours and techniques to produce delicious bakes".

Business development executive Toby, who lives in Warwickshire with his girlfriend Syd and their rescue dog Bex, described stepping into the tent for the first time and meeting hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding as a surreal experience.

The 29-year-old said: "They were honestly just so friendly and we had a hug and introduced ourselves. I do remember I felt an overwhelming need to be interesting … whether I was successful or not, I’m not sure I want to know."

Other hopefuls entering the tent this year include hairdresser Lesley, bridal designer Pui Man and Ukrainian-born office assistant Nataliia.

The next series of The Great British Bake Off is to air on 2 September 2025 at 8pm on Channel 4.