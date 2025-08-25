Great British Bake Off was rejected five years before it became a huge hit.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return for another season of Great British Bake Off next week

Bake Off co-creator Richard McKerrow has revealed he and co-creator Anna Beattie struggled to get TV bosses to get on board with the format for the now-legendary series, which started out at the BBC in 2010, before jumping ship to Channel 4 in 2017.

As quoted by The Mirror, he said at Edinburgh TV Festival: “We pitched Bake Off for four or five years. We were told it would be like watching paint dry, no one was interested.”

The original judges were Mary Berry, 90, and Paul Hollywood, 59, with the former replaced by Prue Leith, 80, in 2017.

McKerrow also didn't think TV chef legend Mary, who left the show in 2016, would step foot inside the baking tent - but was soon proved wrong.

He said: "It was a slam dunk, the camera loved her. The lesson I learned there is…get rid of all preconceptions.”

The eleventh series in 2020 received the highest audience for a TV series ever seen on Channel 4 in 35 years.

Over the years, presenters have included Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas, and Alison Hammond

The main show has had many spin-offs, including a celebrity charity series in aid of Sport Relief/Comic Relief or Stand Up to Cancer, Junior Bake Off, plus after-show series An Extra Slice; and Bake Off: The Professionals for teams of pastry chefs.

It's also been adapted around the world and inspired the BBC series The Great British Sewing Bee and The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Paul and Prue will be back in the tent judging a fresh batch of contestants when the new season kicks off on September 2, 2025 at 8pm on Channel 4.

Among the contestants are a medical student, a drag king, two hairdressers, and a sourdough artist.