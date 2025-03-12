Kathy Burke rejected a role in 'EastEnders' because she hates the show.

Kathy Burke is not a fan of the BBC soap

The 60-year-old comedienne - who is pals with Billy Mitchell actor Perry Fenwick - has admitted that she "can't stand" the BBC soap.

Kathy said on her 'Where There's A Will, There's A Wake' podcast: "I was asked to do 'EastEnders' and no, no, no, I f****** hate 'EastEnders'.

"I can't stand it.

"In fact, if I'm flicking my television, even if I hear the theme - I have a real 'EEUURGHH' reaction to it."

Despite this, the comedy actress still admires the show's cast and crew for their work.

The London-born star added: "Sorry to everybody involved.

"I know everyone's got a job to do - I admire you all greatly, but nah!"

Perry actually appeared on Kathy's podcast in 2023.

The 62-year-old actor revealed that he "spent a lot of time in hospital" as a child after a series of near-death experiences.

The soap star told Kathy: "From the age of none to ten, I think I spent quite a lot of that time in hospital.

"I electrocuted myself when I was three. I was playing with a bowl of soapy water on the rug, and I thought how interesting it would be to put those three fingers of mine in the water and put them in that plug hole in the wall.

"At which point, my mum is watching television and was aware of this ‘thing’ going right across to the other side of the room.

"I fell off a bridge. We used to have an iron bridge near where I lived, and you used to have to do this dare where you walked over the arch of this bridge.

"I had a wobble, fell off of it, and it was about twenty-five to thirty feet.

"There was a little stream running underneath it with these mud banks next to it and luckily for me, someone had got into DIY early by removing some of the railway sleepers, otherwise as this was in the '60s, if I would have hit one of them, that would have been it."