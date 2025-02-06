Chris Taylor has joked he is being "held together by Sellotape" amid his 'Dancing on Ice' journey.

Dancing on Ice's Chris Taylor suffers arm injury

The former 'Love Island' star is "holding it together" in the competition, but he has a recurring arm injury that affects his ability to perform lifts.

Speaking on the 'Not My Bagg' YouTube channel, he said: "It’s an absolute pogo stick of emotions. It’s wild.

"My arm goes dead - not in a fun way or a good way, it just goes dead.

"During training, I can’t lift anymore, so they have to fix that, yeah. I’m holding it together - I’m basically held together by Sellotape at the minute."

Chris' professional ice-skating partner Vanessa Bauer was forced to quit the series due to injury recently, resulting in Robin Johnstone replacing her.

However, Chris and Robin suffered a fall on Sunday night's (02.02.25) episode, just 24 hours after they paired up for the first time.

Chris attends physio sessions every week due to his "minor" injuries, but there are some positives, because he has a massage as part of his treatment.

He added: "There’s a lot of minor injuries cropping up.

"I have to go to the physio every week, which is kind of nice - I get a bit of a massage."

Chris joked: "Sometimes I’m making it up and I’m not in pain. Sometimes I just want a bit of a break."

Vanessa's 'Dancing on Ice' exit comes after contestant Josh Jones was forced to pull out of the show earlier in the series, after the comedian sustained an ankle injury.

What's more, the series got underway with 11 celebrity contestants rather than 12 after Dame Sarah Storey had to withdraw with an injury before the competition kicked off.