Helen Flanagan wants to return to 'Coronation Street'.

Helen Flanagan wants to return to Coronation Street

The 34-year-old star last appeared on the ITV soap as Rosie Webster in 2018 and after moving closer to wear the show is filmed, the actress - who has Matilda, nine, Delilah, six and Charlie, three, with former partner Scott Sinclair - would jump at the chance to go back to Walford.

And Helen is particularly keen to see Rosie - who she first played when she was just nine years old - become one of the Rovers Return's "iconic" barmaids.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “I’d love to see Rosie come back as a single mum, having just left her partner.

“She’d dump her two kids with Sally and I think she would be an iconic barmaid at the Rovers Return.

“Especially as I am living up north again now.”

Helen - who initially played Rosie between 2000 and 2012 before returning to the cobbles in 2017 - also admitted "getting dolled up" and looking glamorous is a form of "therapy" for her because it helps her to feel good about herself.

She explained: “I think getting dolled up for me is like therapy, it makes me feel good about myself and more confident.

“I’m not someone who finds it very easy to check out.

“Switching off for me is a nice date night with my boyfriend.

“We’ll go for dinner and have a few drinks. That for me is my relaxation."

And the actress admitted putting an effort into her appearance helps her feel like her own person, rather than just her children's mother.

She added: “I’m definitely very much like a northern girl at heart and we really dress up.

“I’m very much about doing my tan, my nails, my hair, doing my make-up.

“Suddenly then I’m not a mum, I’m Helen.

“I love a gorgeous dress, I’m definitely a girly girl.

“It’s all part of feeling good about yourself.”