'Boiling Point' has reportedly been shelved after just one series.

Stephen Graham's critically acclaimed BBC drama 'Boiling Point' might have reached its conclusion with no plans said to be in place for another series

The four-part BBC culinary drama starring and co-created by Stephen Graham - who portrays former head chef Andy - aired in October 2023 to much acclaim, but an insider has claimed it’s been put “on the shelf” with no plans for a second instalment at this time.

A source told The Sun: "It's not often a drama gets such love from viewers and critics, but Boiling Point was such a rarity the team has been left disappointed that there's no news on a second series.

"The fact is there's still an appetite for more, it's just making that happen.

"Boiling Point is on the shelf, so to speak, but if the right story or idea comes along then there's every chance it could be back on screens one day."

The series followed the 2021 film of the same and was set six months after the flick ends with Carly (Vinette Robinson) running her own restaurant with former boss Andy's staff.

In the final episode, Carly’s restaurant is revealed to be in dire straits financially.

Meanwhile, ‘Line of Duty’ star Stephen, 51, has a new Disney+ series on the way this year called ‘A Thousand Blows’.

The series is all about the Forty Elephants, the 19th to 20th century all-female London crime syndicate infamous for shoplifting.

As well as playing the role of Sugar Goodson, he is also listed as an executive producer.

The series follows the fortunes of Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends newly arrived from Jamaica. Fighting for survival in the violent melting pot of Victorian London's East End, they come up against Sugar Goodson, a dangerous, veteran boxer.

The 12-part series by ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight is set to premiere on February 21.