Holliday Grainger is "thrilled" to be returning to 'The Capture' for its third series.

Holliday Grainger will be back for the third series of The Capture

The 37-year-old actress starred as DCI Rachel Carey in the BBC thriller over the course of its first two series from 2019 until 2022, and now that it is making a comeback after three years away, she is delighted to be reprising the role once more.

She said: "I'm thrilled to be joining 'The Capture' team once more for series three. Ben Chanan's scripts are as electrifying as ever, and I'm excited to be stepping back into 'Commander' Rachel Carey's world. (Spoiler alert!)"

Other members of the cast who have signed on to also return include Indira Varma, Ben Miles and Nigel Lindsay as BBC Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan, Nigel Lindsay, and DSI Tom Kendricks respectively.

The first two series of the programme explored the relationship between the government and Big Tech, as well as corruption within the media.

But this time round, creator Ben teased that Holliday's character will be seen "at the heart of the conspiracy" for the first time.

He said: "Previous series have seen Holliday's Rachel Carey investigate others as their lives fall apart. Most of all, I am excited that series three puts Carey at the heart of the conspiracy."

Holliday began her career as a teenager when she appeared in dramas such as 'Where The Heart Is' and 'Waterloo Road' as well as an adaptation of Dame Jacqueline Wilson's 'The Illustrated Mum' but has gone onto major success as an adult with leading roles in 'Strike', 'Bonnie and Clyde' and 'The Borgias'.

On film, she has starred in 'Mickey 17', 'Tell It to the Bees' and Disney's live action remake of 'Cinderella' amongst a host of others.

No air date has been confirmed yet for the third series of 'The Capture', but reports suggest it could be broadcast in late 2025 or 2026.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said of the third series: "'The Capture's irresistible blend of timely, state-of-the-nation commentary with edge-of-your-seat thrills has made it a big hit with millions of viewers, and we're so pleased to announce its return to the BBC. Ben's scripts for series three will dazzle and terrify you in equal measure."