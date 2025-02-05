Holly Willoughby enjoyed being "disconnected" when she was making 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' in Costa Rica.

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her new role hosting Celebrity Bear Hunt

The former 'This Morning' host, 43, teamed up with survival expert Bear Grylls to lead a cast of stars - including Mel B, Una Healy, Boris Becker and Shirley Ballas - into the jungle in the new show for Netflix - and Holly admits she liked being emersed in nature with no phone signal.

According to The Sun newspaper, she said: "It was just quite nice to be immersed in that and being away from everything, being that much in the jungle, in nature, where your phone doesn’t work and being disconnected from stuff."

She went on to insist she felt "safer" working in the Central American country than being back home in the UK. She added: "Actually, in some ways, it felt safer being there than it did being back here ...

"I was standing next to Bear Grylls, I felt totally safe. It doesn’t get much safer. I’m like, ‘Don’t tell me [about the dangers here] please don’t tell me’."

Holly - who quit 'This Morning' in 2023 - went on to admit taking on the role of hosting the survival show for the streaming giant felt like a fresh start for her.

She said: "I’d just got to that stage in my life where I thought, ‘I want to try something new’. I was nervous about it, because it was a real departure from what I normally do.

"Everything you do and everything that feels new always feels like a new chapter."