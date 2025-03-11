Holly Willoughby could host a reboot of 'Blind Date'.

Holly Willoughby could host a reboot of the iconic TV show

The 44-year-old TV presenter is reportedly being eyed to host a potential reboot of Cilla Black’s best-known TV show - and the idea is being backed by Holly’s husband, producer Dan Baldwin.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "There might not sound like obvious parallels between Holly and Cilla, but they’re both two of the biggest stars of modern telly.

"It’s not pure coincidence either that when ITV decided to reboot 'Surprise, Surprise' - another show made famous by Cilla - it was girl-next-door Holly they turned to. So the prospect of her fronting a reboot of 'Blind Date' is a very real one, and a pairing that many viewers could see as a natural fit."

Holly has already co-hosted shows such as 'This Morning' and 'Dancing on Ice' - but she also wants to carve out "a niche as a solo presenter with serious clout".

The insider explained: "Emulating Cilla isn’t just about taking on her shows, it’s as much about carving out a niche as a solo presenter with serious clout in the world of telly.

"But together with her husband Dan, they form the ultimate power couple in TV. She has the public appeal that gets viewers tuning in, while he has a track record of making hugely successful TV shows."

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that 'Dancing on Ice' is at risk of being axed.

The show's viewing figures have slumped in recent times and TV bosses are set to make a decision about the programme's long-term future.

The source told The Sun newspaper: "It’s a mainstay of ITV’s schedule and viewing figures are remarkably less than they were but they still had almost three million watch the launch show.

"There’s no denying, though, that the format has become tired and they’re not getting the big names they once did."