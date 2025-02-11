Holly Willoughby would have rejected 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' if she was asked to compete.

The 44-year-old star hosts Bear Grylls' gruelling new challenge show on Netflix, and she couldn't image herself being a contestant alongside the likes of Big Zuu, Danny Cipriani and Mel B.

She's quoted by new magazine as saying: "I'd be useless. Honestly, if the call came through, I'd sit in the corner and cry.

"I wouldn't have said yes to this if I'd been asked to take part, I'd have been too scared.

"But that's why I'm in awe of our 12 celebs, because I just think, 'God, well done you.' "

However, Bear disagrees and suggested the former 'This Morning' presenter would be "steelier" than she thinks.

He said: "Holly's always deflecting, saying how great they are, but what you do, live TV, is pressure.

"You can't screw up. You've got to get it right first time, and you're on your own. It's like, that's nowhere to hide.

"So I think you're pretty good at that. And I think actually you would be steelier than you give yourself credit for."

Meanwhile, Holly - who also hosts 'Dancing On Ice' with Stephen Mulhern - insisted you're never actually "on your own" as a presenter.

She explained: "I've done shows on my own before, but yes, normally there's somebody alongside me.

"But what's been nice is that Bear's with me for a fair bit of it. If Bear's not there, then I'm with the celebrities.

"For me, when you're on telly, even if you're on your own, it's always about connections.

"You're either connecting through the camera with the person that's watching, or connecting with the person you're interviewing, so it doesn't actually feel like a lonely place, ever."

'Celebrity Bear Hunt' is available to stream now on Netflix.