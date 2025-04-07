Jennifer Metcalfe has never wanted to get married.

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe has never wanted to get married

The 41-year-old actress - who has played Mercedes McQueen on 'Hollyoaks' since 2006 - has Daye, seven, with her former partner Greg Lake and even though everything is going well in her new relationship, she doesn't have any interest in tying the knot especially after her alter-ego from the Channel 4 soap has done it so many times.

She told The Sunday Mirror's Notebook magazine: "It's good, it's great. He makes me really, really happy. Nah, that one's not for me!' Now I feel more at peace with where my life is at and it's nice to share that with somebody. [Marriage] is not something I've ever seen on my path.

"I've always wanted a child, and I have my little boy Daye, but I've never seen marriage in my plan. I've never dreamt of a big white wedding dress. I've had seven on Hollyoaks and if I ever did get married I'd wear black or gold or something completely different!"

Meanwhile, Jennifer - who is yet to reveal the name of her new partner - is set to play her first on-screen role in something other than 'Hollyoaks' for the first time in over 20 years.

She will star as Candy in the BBC comedy drama 'Just Act Normal', but recalled having to learn the audition script while she was on holiday and had to improvise with her travel items to make herself loo like the character.

She said: "I got the call on my way to Tulum, so I had the flight to learn it. When you do a self-tape, you want to look at the character and I only had beach bags and bikinis to work with!

"We did what we could."

Jennifer noted that it wasn't the "best" audition she has ever done but having got the part, she found it to be "amazing" to work on something else after such a long time on a soap.

"It wasn't the best tape I've ever done, but I pulled it off and got the part!

"We flew back a few weeks later, and it's amazing to be involved in something different after all these years."