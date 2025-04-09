Mickey Rourke has been given a formal warning by 'Celebrity Big Brother' bosses for using "offensive and unacceptable" language.

The 72-year-old actor was given the warning after JoJo Siwa, Mickey's 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate, accused the movie star of being "homophobic", after he made a series comments about her sexuality.

'Big Brother' told the actor: "Further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the 'Big Brother' house."

The controversy began when Mickey asked the influencer - who identifies as a lesbian - about her sexuality.

He asked the 21-year-old star: "Do you like girls or boys?"

JoJo replied: "Girls. My partner is non-binary."

The Hollywood star responded: "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay any more."

Then, JoJo said: "I can guarantee I'll still be gay and I'll still be in a very happy relationship."

Mickey later said that he was "going to vote the lesbian out real quick".

The controversial comments prompted a rebuke from 'Big Brother', with the actor being told that his "language was offensive and unacceptable".

The warning ultimately led to an apology from Mickey.

The 'Immortals' star said: "I apologise.

"I don't have dishonourable intentions - I'm just talking smack, you know. I wasn't taking it all so serious. I didn't mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."

Mickey also apologised to JoJo after being told that the influencer was "very upset" by his comments.

The film star said to JoJo: "I want to apologise. I've got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don't mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn't, I wouldn't say it to you."

JoJo - who competed on 'Dancing with the Stars' back in 2021 - was ultimately happy to accept Mickey's apology.

She said: "I appreciate your apology."

Despite this, JoJo still used her nomination on Mickey at the end of the episode, meaning that he's now set to face the public vote ahead of the first eviction on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.