Vicky Pattison is "definitely guilty" of telling "white lies".

Vicky Pattison is hosting The Honesty Box on E4

The 37-year-old TV personality is hosting a new E4 reality show called 'The Honesty Box', which sees 12 singletons hoping to strike up a romance questioned under an AI-powered lie detector, and Vicky admitted she has told porkies - "but not on the big stuff".

Vicky - who is fronting the programme alongside 'Married at First Sight Australia's Lucinda Light - is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column as saying: "No one’s perfect, I’m a people pleaser.

“I just want everyone to have a nice time and be liked and stuff like that, so I’m definitely guilty of some white lies here, there and everywhere.

"But not on the big stuff!”

The show, which kicks off on April 28 at 9pm, sees matches made and romances grow before they are put in front of EyeDetect technology.

It monitors and measures changes in eye behaviour, including blink rate and pupil dilation, to seek out who is fibbing.

Meanwhile, the programme was forced to delay shooting "a big set piece" because of a "reggae festival at a nearby halloumi factory".

However, as the crew were "bopping away to the music", it appeared the delay did not matter at all.

Shaun Parry, the producer of 'The Honesty Box', revealed: “There are some things you just can’t mitigate against, such as a reggae festival at a nearby halloumi factory.

“It was around 7 o’clock in the evening, and we were all set to record a big set piece in the show when the strains of very loud reggae music drifted across the valley.

“We had to delay the shoot until the next day, but from the look of some of the crew, who were bopping away to the music, they were happy to take a break.”