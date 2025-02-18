Hugh Dennis would "never say never" to the idea of a new series of 'Outnumbered'.

Hugh Dennis would 'never say never' to the idea of a new series of Outnumbered

The 63-year-old comedian starred opposite now-partner Claire Skinner in the BBC sitcom that followed two parents as they try to raise their children Jake (Tyger-Drew Honey), Ben (Daniel Roche), and Karen (Ramona Marquez) in the late 2000s, and admitted that it was "brilliant" to reunite with them for the recent Christmas special.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine' when asked by stand-in host Christine Lampard about the idea of another series, he said: "Never say never. Who knows? But it was great, it was brilliant doing it because we hadn't seen the kids really, just on and off over the years.

"It was great to catch up with their lives and to see what they're doing."

'Outnumbered' initially aired five series from 2007 until 2014 and former 'Mock the Week' star Hugh claimed that he has a "sense of paternal pride" when it comes to seeing how his on-screen children have grown up in the real world.

He said: "I have an enormous sense of paternal pride in three children that I am not the real father of but they're really, really good!"

Just months ago, creator Andy Hamilton discussed the idea of a new series, as he admitted that he never predicted the show to run for so long in the first place.

He told The Sun newspaper: "Well, you should never say never, but I just said it twice.

"I don't know is the honest answer.

"I remember on the first series somebody asking us, could it go on as it has legs?

"I said, as a joke, we'll probably go on until one of the kids has a child and we have.

"Maybe when the little girl grows up and she has kids Guy [Jenkin, co-writer] and I will be 138 years old by that time, which would be a remarkable feat. But who knows is the honest answer."