Hugh Laurie will lead the cast of the Apple TV+ drama 'The Wanted Man'.

The 65-year-old actor will play the central role in the eight-episode thriller from 'Hijack' co-creator George Kay.

The 'House' star will be joined in the show – created, written and executive produced by Kay – by Thandiwe Newton, Fionn Whitehead, Gina McKee, Hazel Doupe, Elliott Heffernan and Stephen Dillane.

'The Wanted Man' centres on the rise and fall of Felix Carmichael (Laurie), the powerful head of the notorious British crime syndicate The Capital.

Untouchable for 20 years, Carmichael is finally apprehended – but it becomes clear while he is held in the infamous Staplehurst prison that he has been betrayed by one of his own.

As the traitor threatens to destroy the empire he has built, Carmichael has no choice but to risk everything in a daring escape. Should he succeed, he will be a wanted man once again.

Newton is thought to be portraying a single mother in the drama with Heffernan as her son. McKee is said to be playing Carmichael's wife and Dillane his older brother.

Meanwhile, it was revealed last year that Hugh's seemingly dead villain Richard Roper would be returning for the second series of 'The Night Manager'.

The antagonist was thought to have been killed off in the first series of the acclaimed BBC drama in 2016 but is set for a shock return.

A source told The Sun newspaper last year: "Everyone was working on the basis he’d been killed in series one, so this will come as a pleasant surprise.

"It’s only going to crank up the excitement for the much-anticipated sequel, which has already started filming and is expected to air next year."

Laurie will be joined in the series by returning stars Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman, who are reprising their roles as hero Jonathan Pine and Foreign Office official Angela Burr respectively.

Other returning cast members include Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky, and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "Olivia Colman’s award-winning role as Angela Burr in the first series of 'The Night Manager' was unforgettable and we are over the moon that she is back alongside Tom Hiddleston. We have such a strong cast and with Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe also returning, and filming starting in London, the second series of 'The Night Manager' promises to provide even more drama, glamour, intrigue and suspense."