Imogen Thomas has shared the latest stage of her recovery from breast reduction surgery.

The 42-year-old model and former Big Brother contestant posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram stories on Monday (01.09.25), asking followers if they wanted to see her progress one week on.

She also told fans she is “blown away” by the support she has received since the procedure.

Imogen wrote over her selfie: “It’s been 5 days since I’ve had my surgery and this journey has been incredible. Do you wanna see how my breasts look on day 7?

“So u can see step by step what is expected. I am blown away by all your messages and your investment in this as so many you want to get it done and I’m so happy my journey is helping you x.”

After her Big Brother in 2006 appearance, Imogen has built a large social media following, where she documents her personal life and health choices.

Her latest update followed a recent post in which she revealed she had undergone the operation after weighing up whether to remove her implants entirely or opt for an uplift.

She ultimately chose the second option, having previously increased her breasts from a 34C to a 34E.

Imogen told fans at the time: “Success. I’m recovering right now.

“I haven’t seen the results yet so stay tuned. But my day was so smooth and extremely organised. Thank you @dr.salihonurbasat for making me feel at ease.

“I can’t wait to see the results.”

She also uploaded footage of her pre-surgery preparations, including clips of her arrival at the hospital in Istanbul, where a doctor marked her chest before the operation.

At the end of the video, she was seen giving a thumbs up while bandaged across her chest.

On Monday, Imogen confirmed she had travelled to Turkey for the operation because her breasts had become “too big” after recent weight loss.

She said: “I cannot wait, my boobs right now are really big for me. I’ve lost quite a bit of weight and I just can’t have this anymore. So I found the best surgeon in Istanbul.”

In an earlier interview with the Daily Mirror, Imogen admitted she does not pay for her cosmetic surgeries, instead offering collaborations on social media to cover the costs.

She also told the publication: “I’m doing a lot of reformer Pilates, and when I do that I feel top heavy, and I’ve had a lot of lower back pain. They are quite big, so I would like to have a reduction.”