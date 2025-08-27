Ingrid Tarrant could challenge Clarkson's Farm with an in-development TV show.

Stephanie Brookes and Ingrid Tarrant / Credit: John Wright

The 70-year-old TV personality - who was previously married to the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant, 78 - has teamed up with Amazon Prime's Restaurants of London host Stephanie Brookes to front a "riotous" six-part farming series.

Countryside Pursuits with Ingrid and Stephanie has been described as a glamorous version of Jeremy Clarkson's hit Amazon Prime Video docuseries about the 65-year-old star's attempts to run a 1,000-acre farm named Diddly Squat Farm in Chadlington, Chipping Norton.

Ingrid and Stephanie's show is full of "countryside chaos and female-led fun" as country-girl Ingrid drops city-girl Stephanie into rural life.

Stephanie, 44, said: "I’ve never even worn wellies."

Ingrid added: "Let’s just say, the countryside won’t know what’s hit it."

The duo tries clay pigeon shooting, tractor-driving, foraging, beekeeping and sheep-wrangling.

A rotating cast of celebrity guests joins Ingrid and Stephanie for supper and stories, sharing their own takes on rural living.

As well as "mud and mayhem", Countryside Pursuits with Ingrid and Stephanie offers heart and hospitality, culminating each episode with a field-to-fork cooking segment.

Stephanie - back in her culinary comfort zone - prepares a seasonal dish using ingredients gathered during the day’s adventures.

The BBC Radio London Food Expert's expertise adds a rich layer to the show, grounding the chaos in a genuine celebration of seasonal British produce and rustic cooking.

Her transition from city restaurant reviewer to countryside cook is both humorous and heartfelt - and serves as the emotional anchor of the series.

Countryside Pursuits with Ingrid and Stephanie is in "very early stages", and is looking for a broadcaster to commission it.

The dream is for the show to air on Channel 5.

The show is also seeking commercial sponsors eager to engage with a broad, cross-generational audience.

Sponsorship opportunities include product placement, co-branded segments, digital extensions, and on-screen integrations.