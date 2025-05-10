Isabel Hodgins’ husband forgot his name on wedding day

Isabel Hodgins’ husband forgot his own name on their wedding day.

The ‘Emmerdale’ actress – who has played Victoria Sugden on the ITV soap for over 20 years - tied the knot with PE teacher Adam Whitehead in April and he revealed he made the embarrassing blunder as they made their vows.

Adam told The Mirror: “That was the worst part, the vows. I was so nervous. I’m not a big fan of public speaking. I’m a teacher and do it front of kids, but when it’s in front of people your age, it’s different. I was sweating.”

However, Isabel didn’t mind, saying: “I’ve never seen him like that before. I said, ‘You’ve messed up now so that’s fine, you’ve got it out your system.’”

Isabel opened up about how they met two-and-a-half years ago, when Adam was 25 and she was 28, explaining she saw him at the gym and pursued him.

She said: “I had a crush on Adam at the gym. I thought he was younger than me, which was an issue. I train with my dad and I said I wanted to know how old he was. My dad went over and asked him!”

Adam added: “Her dad was her wingman. I said that in my speech. He came up to me on that Monday morning and said, ‘How old are you?’ And when I answered he said ‘Thanks’ and walked off. There was no small talk. The day after, Isabel requested to follow me on Instagram and it started to make sense.

“We were born in the same hospital, went to the same school, went to the same gym. We have so much in common.”