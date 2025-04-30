ITV has been awarded the BAFTA Television Special Award for commissioning 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office'.

Toby Jones starred in Mr Bates vs The Post Office

The programme – which centred on the scandal that saw hundreds of subpostmasters wrongly prosecuted due to the faulty Horizon computer system – has been one of the channel's biggest dramas in 20 years captured the interest of the nation when it was broadcast in January 2024, triggering policy change and reopening the case to seek justice for postmasters.

The drama, which starred Toby Jones as campaigner Sir Alan Bates, saw its audience climb significantly during the four nights that it was on air and the scandal was being discussed in parliament within three weeks of the broadcast as a bill was rushed through to quash many of the convictions involving the Horizon computer system.

The Special Award celebrates ITV's groundbreaking commissioning of the drama and the power of television to drive change in society.

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of ITV's Media and Entertainment division, said: "This award is a real honour. ITV has a proud tradition of covering important stories like this through drama, and bringing them to the widest audiences.

"We all knew this was an important story that needed to be told, but we could never have anticipated the scale of what came next. The public reaction showed how very British stories of human injustice can unite all walks of life, and affect real world change.

"Huge credit is due to the team who made it, and all the people who entrusted us with their story."

Hilary Rosen, BAFTA Television Committee Chair, said: "This is public service television at its best and shows the power of television to change hearts and minds.

"In a climate where the cost and risk of making UK-specific dramas that have limited international appeal is becoming increasingly challenging, this Special Award champions ITV's brave commission and honours the social and public impact television can have.

"As 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' has proved, audiences want and need to hear these important British stories."

The BAFTA Television Special Award will be presented to Lygo and ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill during the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises ceremony on Sunday 11 May at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The ceremony will be hosted by actor Alan Cumming and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.