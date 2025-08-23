ITV have axed David Tennant's game show Genius Game.

The show struggled to attract viewers when it aired earlier this year and ITV chief Kevin Lygo has confirmed that the channel has pulled the plug on the "complicated" programme after just a single series.

Asked whether he thought Genius Game was a success at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Lego said: "Not really. I think it was good try, but if we're honest the audience didn't come, and it was a bit complicated.

"But I do know people who were obsessed with it. You know, especially young people were obsessed with and couldn't believe we were not going to bring it back.

"But, you know, I think in entertainment we all know how difficult it is to launch a big new show."

Genius Game is said to have cost around £2.5 million to make but Lygo insists that big financial outlays come with the territory of launching new shows.

He said: "Every show is a risk that's new. Every show costs millions of pounds, practically, to put on. Certainly great big entertainment shows."

A spokesman for ITV has also confirmed the axing following Lygo's remarks.

He said: "There are no current plans for more episodes of Genius Game, but the current series is still available for audiences to enjoy on ITVX."

Tennant, 54, took on the role of The Creator in the show - which originated in South Korea and sees contestants take part in mental challenges - and executive producer Anna Kidd explained that the former Doctor Who star was the "only name" in consideration for the role.

She told Radio Times: "In the Korean version of the show, The Creator is this shady character – their face is wrapped in a bandage, you never see them, they're very sinister.

"We knew for ITV, we wanted to bring some personality and wit to it. Genuinely, the only name who was ever on our list was David Tennant.

"He's got this blend of intelligence, humour, and unique charm. He's just the perfect person for this show.

"When we approached him and he watched some of the Korean version, he instantly said yes. He totally nailed the brief.

"Obviously, he's phenomenal at what he does, but he was really invested, and he really understood what the role was and what the games were."