'Pictionary' has been axed by ITV after just a single series.

Mel Giedroyc's show Pictionary has been axed after only one series

The channel has confirmed that there are no plans to make more episodes of Mel Giedroyc's game show based on the popular Mattel drawing game due to disappointing viewing figures.

An ITV spokesperson said: "There are no plans at this stage to make any more 'Pictionary'.

The series aired from December 2024 until February this year and featured celebrity guests such as Denise Van Outen, Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen and Brian Conley as well as cash prizes and holidays for the winners.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "So many quiz shows have been inspired by beloved board games and the assumption was 'Pictionary' would become an instant hit.

"Sadly the ratings were poor and celebrity-led panels require a budget, which in this case wasn't deemed worth expanding."

Mel had previously spoken of her excitement at getting to host 'Pictionary', which has proved popular in the US as it is already in its third season.

The 56-year-old star said: "Everyone is familiar with 'Pictionary', and I am so excited to help bring the game to life on television. It is such a pleasure to be a part of and I know people will love the show."

The news of 'Pictionary's' axing comes after it was revealed that ITV is launching a channel dedicated exclusively to game shows and quizzes.

Shows such as 'The Chase', 'Tipping Point' and 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' are set to be screened 24/7 on ITV Quiz, which is replacing the axed ITVBe and is set to launch in June.

Game shows have long been ratings winners for ITV, with Bradley Walsh-hosted 'The Chase' often second in the viewing figures behind 'Coronation Street' on weekdays.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Britain's love of quiz shows endures, so creating a dedicated channel makes sense.

"And game shows are very cheap to make.

"Many episodes are filmed in one chunk, so they're a popular job for big-name talent too."

The new channel is also likely to air 'Deal or No Deal' and the fiendishly difficult 'The 1% Club'.