ITV has announced a second series of I’m A Celebrity...South Africa.

Building on the success of the debut series in 2023, the broadcaster has confirmed the new season will air in 2026 on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, the spin-off to the broadcaster's Australian jungle survival show sees the most memorable campmates from past series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! return to test themselves in tougher-than-ever bushtucker trials to win stars - which represent meals - for camp, as well as challenges.

Ant, 49, said: "The campmates really brought their A-game to the first series, so we can’t wait to be back for more trials, challenges and surprises amongst the beautiful South African landscape."

The first series of I’m A Celebrity…South Africa saw the likes of former professional boxer Amir Khan, 38, TV personality Gillian McKeith, 65, former EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 43, and ex-Countdown star Carol Vorderman, 64, battle it out for survival, with TV presenter Myleene Klass, 47, being crowned the winner and named the first I’m A Celebrity…Legend.

But an exciting show first for the new series is that the public will have the power to decide which campmate is crowned the ultimate legend in 2026 after weeks of shocks, showdown and survival.

Viewers will be able to have their say and cast the final vote in a live grand final broadcast direct from London.

Dec, 49, said: "Having a live final is an exciting addition to the new series with the viewers choosing their IAC Legend and we’ve heard some of the new trials are truly epic, even by I’m A Celeb… standards!"

ITV was thrilled with the response to the first series of I'm A Celebrity...South Africa - produced by Lifted Entertainment - and they cannot wait for the new season to air in 2026.

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment, Reality and Daytime Commissioning at ITV, said: “We were blown away by the love for the first series of I’m A Celebrity…South Africa.

"It was a true celebration of the show’s history, and viewers loved seeing their favourite campmates return to their screens.

"We can’t wait to do it all again next year with a whole new cohort, and have the audience crown the winner during a live final for the first time.”

Sharing the excitement, Tom Gould, Director of Entertainment and Formats at Lifted Entertainment, added: “We’re very excited to have some more of the most memorable campmates from previous series returning to take on terrifying trials and face challenging twists and difficult decisions, in the tougher setting of South Africa.

"It will test them to their limits, and with a live final, this time viewers will get to decide who truly deserves the title of I’m A Celebrity Legend”.