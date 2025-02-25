ITV are expected to sign up KSI and Maya Jama for new series of 'Britain's Got Talent' and 'The Masked Singer'.

ITV set sights on new deal for BGT's KSI

YouTuber KSI impressed in his debut stint as a guest judge on 'BGT' on Saturday night (22.02.25), filling in temporarily for Bruno Tonioli, while Maya also "went down a storm" on the recent sixth series of 'The Masked Singer'.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: "ITV realise they’ve got a pair of superstars shining on their shows - and they want to ensure they stay there.

"Maya went down a storm with viewers on the last series of The Masked Singer, even though she had big shoes to fill taking over from Rita Ora."

For now, influencer and boxer KSI will be on the panel for three of the five first round audition days.

But 'BGT' bosses are expected to offer him a "big-money" deal to return to next year's series of the ITV talent show.

The insider added: "KSI was also a breath of fresh air on BGT on Saturday.

"He’ll help attract a much younger audience."

However, a ‘BGT’ spokeswoman told the publication: "There have been no discussions regarding future series with any judge."

Ahead of the new series, KSI admitted he "really enjoyed" being a guest judge on the programme.

When asked how he would rate the talent he saw during the auditions, he said: "It was cool just being able to see some really good talent, especially some of the singers.

"Oh my God, to be able to draw emotion out of me, I thought that was incredible.

"There were some really funny acts, some really cool, innovative acts where I was like, “wow, I didn't expect someone to do that.”

"So it was sick.

"I really enjoyed the experience, and I don't know if they want me back.

"I don't know if I made a good impression. But if I did, and they do want me back, you know, I'm fully down!"