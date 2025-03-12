Danny Dyer claims Jack Fincham "wasn't what he was on the telly".

Danny Dyer has slammed Jack Fincham

The 33-year-old star dated Danny's daughter, Dani, after they met on 'Love Island' back in 2018 - but Danny insists that Jack was actually very different to how he appeared on the ITV show.

The 47-year-old actor said on the 'Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware' podcast: "I didn't really meet him. To be honest with you, it turned out he wasn't what he was on the telly.

"If you think about you in a villa, it's a structured show. There's no phones, there's no distractions. How real can you be? It's only when you get out. And so look, they made a go of it ... It didn't work out."

Jack and Dani, 28, were crowned the 'Love Island' winners in 2018, but the couple called time on their romance just six months later.

Meanwhile, Jack recently confessed to losing almost £1 million amid his addiction struggles.

The reality star opened up about his struggles with alcohol, drugs and gambling, admitting that he lost a huge amount of money.

During an appearance on ITV's 'This Morning', Jack shared: "They all went hand in hand.

"I'd be drinking and doing whatever I was doing, I wasn't in my right mind, I'd think to myself, I'll give into myself, 'I'll go and win 100 grand today on Blackjack' - never gonna happen."

Jack also recalled doing "40 grand days" at the height of his addiction.

Asked how much money he's lost, Jack replied: "Very close to a million. It's awful. It's not even just that.

"The behaviour - driving, having no regard for even myself. I didn't even care for myself."