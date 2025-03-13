Jack P. Shepherd is "still enjoying" being in 'Coronation Street'.

The 37-year-old actor will celebrate 25 years on the cobbles in the role of David Platt later this year and has no intention of leaving the ITV soap despite the departures of his on-screen mother Gail (Helen Worth) and son Max (Paddy Bever).

Speaking to Digital Spy, Jack - who was aged 12 when he first appeared on 'Corrie' - said: "I was only in the show three months originally, and then they just kept on sort of ringing my mum up, and my agent saying, 'Yeah, we'll extend it'. So, yeah, 25 years, is a long time, I think, for anyone. But I get year contracts now, I don't get three-month ones."

The star continued: "So, I'm only ever here for like, another year, so. It runs out this year, so they might not continue it! They might go with someone else, but I'm still enjoying it."

Jack admits that he would willingly stay in Weatherfield for another 25 years.

He said: "As long as I'm still happy, that's all that matters, doesn't it?"

Shepherd's alter ego has had a dramatic year so far as he recently ordered a hit on his own life to repay the money he owes to gangster Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) and the actor has teased that viewers will see an "unpredictable" David in episodes to come.

He said: "I mean, I don't like particularly doing the stories where the audience can second guess what exactly is going to happen. I don't like that. I don't like telling them anything.

"There's loads of times in the script where we feel as though we have to spoon-feed the audience. And I'm like, 'No, don't'."