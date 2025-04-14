'Celebrity Big Brother' has revealed Jack P. Shepherd, Patsy Palmer and Trisha Goddard will be the next housemates to face the public vote.

The eviction will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Tuesday (15.04.25) night’s live show, with the trio’s names confirmed during Monday (14.04.25) night’s episode of the reality show.

It saw Jack, Patsy and Trisha receive the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

Jack received four nominations from housemates Angellica Bell, Danny Beard, Donna Preston and Trisha.

Patsy received six nominations from Angellica, Chesney Hawkes, Chris, Danny, JoJo Siwa and Trisha.

Meanwhile, Trisha received four nominations from Chesney, Chris, Ella Rae Wise and Patsy.

Voting for Tuesday's eviction opened at 10pm on Monday, exclusively via the Big Brother app.

Viewers were asked to vote for the housemate they wish to save from eviction.

Tuesday (15.04.25) night will see the next eviction from the Celebrity Big Brother house and the evictee’s first live interview with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

It comes after ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star Mickey Rourke admitted he felt "ashamed" of himself for exploding into an expletive-filled rage at Chris Hughes, which played a huge part in him leaving the show.

The 'Wrestler' actor, 72, agreed to depart the 'CBB' abode on Saturday (12.04.25) after a heated argument with former 'Love Island' star Chris during a pirate task, in which he fumed with Chris for "eyeballing" him.

Mickey said before leaving the house: "I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know. And I’m sorry for that.

"I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot.

"I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess, like they say, I’m a work in progress.

"I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know. I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn’t chosen."

Big Brother later deemed his language and behaviour had been "seriously unacceptable", and added: "As a result Big Brother has no option but to ask you to leave the 'Big Brother' house."

However, Mickey's Chris clash wasn't the only reason he was spoken to by Big Brother during his short stint on the ITV show.

He was also axed from the programme after "use of inappropriate sexual language" towards his housemate Ella Rae Wise, which left the ‘TOWIE’ star in tears on Sunday's (13.04.25) episode.

Earlier in the series, Mickey received a formal warning from Big Brother for "unacceptable language and behaviour" aimed at housemate JoJo Siwa.

What's more, he left 'EastEnders' legend Patsy Palmer in tears after criticising her cooking.

Mickey was up for eviction last week alongside 'Coronation Street' actor' Jack P. Shepherd and Conservative Party member Michael Fabricant.

However, the actor was saved by the public, who sent Michael home instead.

Following Mickey Rourke's early departure from the house, Michael claimed his former housemate wanted to leave "on day one".

Taking to X, he said in response to the news of his exit: "He wanted to leave on Day One!"