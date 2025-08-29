Some of Jack P. Shepherd's wedding guests arrived 15 minutes late for the ceremony.

Jack P. Shepherd tied the knot in July

The 37-year-old soap star married Hanni Treweek at Manchester Cathedral in July - but some of the guests missed part of the ceremony because they went to the wrong church.

Jack told the On The Sofa podcast: "It was all Hanni's Irish family, they all went to the wrong church.

"They went to the Catholic church at the back of Deansgate, they just assumed it was there."

The guests only realised their error when they found themselves alone in the church.

Jack - who is best known for playing David Platt on Coronation Street - explained: "They had to obviously look at their text messages, at their invites to see where it was."

Colson Smith, Jack's former co-star, also revealed that he had some last-minute dramas on the wedding day.

The 27-year-old actor found that his shirt didn't fit him and that he didn't have the correct colour socks, either.

Colson - who was supposed to wear black socks for the big day - shared: "I went in my sock drawer that morning and I went, 'Do I go green? Do I go blue?' I wanted to go for a nice sock so I went for a nice light blue sock."

Jack and Hanni got engaged last year during a safari holiday, and a source previously revealed that the happy couple were planning their "dream day" at Manchester Cathedral.

The soap star and his partner were determined to create a memorable occasion for themselves and their guests, meaning that "no expense" was spared.

The insider recently told The Sun newspaper: "Jack and Hanni are having their big white wedding at Manchester Cathedral on Saturday.

"They have gone all out to make sure it’s their dream day and there has been no expense spared.

"It’s a very grand setting getting wed at the cathedral, and it is packed with guests, including many of Jack’s Corrie co-stars."

The source also revealed that Jack and Hanni were planning a "lavish after party" at the Lowry hotel in Manchester.

The insider shared: "They have hired top Manchester security service Capricorn to make sure everything goes smoothly on the day and after the ceremony, everyone will head to the five-star Lowry hotel for a lavish after party."